Ondo Guber: We’re Deploying 4,002 BVAS – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will deploy 4,002 Bimodal Voter Accreditation Systems (BVAS) for the Ondo State governorship election, while 812 were reserved to address emergencies.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Oluwatoyin Babalola, in an interview with journalists in Akure on Friday, also disclosed that the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offices Commission (ICPC), and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will deploy officials to the 18 local government areas, to curb vote buying.

Babalola assured that the results from the BVAS would be uploaded to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) in real-time, adding, “In areas with network issues, officials will relocate to nearby areas to facilitate uploading.

“With these measures in place, Ondo State is poised for a successful governorship election.”

The REC said ad-hoc staff have been recruited, trained and retrained before posting to their respective areas of assignment.

She stated that INEC has conducted extensive voter awareness and education campaigns through multiple channels, to inform citizens about the electoral process.

“The commission encourages all registered voters to exercise their franchise and promises a free, fair, credible, transparent, and inclusive election,” Mrs. Babalola further assured.

The REC assured of adequate security, and said over 30,000 security personnel will be deployed across the state.

“These personnel have undergone training on professionalism, commitment, and INEC’s processes,” she added.

