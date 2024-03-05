Ondo Guber: We Learnt Bitter Lessons In 2020 – Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has called on members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State to work hard to win the November governorship election in the state.

The governor at a meeting with the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) and stakeholders from Ondo State, told them that nobody is going to hand over power to anybody, adding, “It will be a fight. As PDP, we will fight.”

He told them that the last governorship election in the state in 2020 should serve as a lesson to the party in the state.

“Actually, you learn more when you fail than when you succeed. So we learned bitter lessons.

“In the past four years ago, we had that division within us that allowed the seat to slip away from us.

“At this time, we are united and we will stay united all the way to the election. So this is a time for us to come together,” he said.

The governor stated that disagreement is normal but advised them to aim at winning the governorship election first “Then all the areas of disagreement we will keep addressing it. We can only share success; failure is difficult to share.

“So, by God’s grace, we shall be successful in the forthcoming Ondo State governorship election.”

PDP acting National Chairman Ambassador Umar Damagun said the meeting was part of the fulfilment of the process towards the conduct of the primary that will produce the party’s candidate in the election.

Damagun stated the meeting was called to discuss the possibility of zoning, the mode of the primary for the election of the party’s candidate, and if possible emergence of a consensus candidate.

“We invited you for an interactive decision. During the interaction, we will discuss the possibilities of achieving them,” Damagun stated.

He called for open and sincere deliberation but cautioned against the use of offensive language.

“I want to also reiterate that there is going to be one candidate, and I know so many contestants that are interested in this but it’s only going to be one candidate that will emerge,” he said.

One of the aspirants Olusola Ebiseni told journalists that the party is likely to zone its ticket to Ondo South.

According to him, “There appears to be state consensus, the consensus of the people of Ondo State that the next governor of Ondo should come from the South senatorial district.”