Ondo Guber: We Don’t Need To Rig To Win –Ganduje, Aiyedatiwa

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, has said that the party will win the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State devoid of manipulation.

Ganduje, who was in Akure for the inauguration of the National Campaign Council of the APC headed by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the performance of Lucky Aiyedatiwa since he emerged as governor of the state, would guarantee him victory.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused APC of a plan to manipulate the election. The opposition claimed that the ruling APC cannot win in any free and fair contest.

However, Ganduje said the APC will win the governorship election in a free and fair contest because of the performance of Governor Aiyedatiwa and the fact that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is from the zone.

