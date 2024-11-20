Ondo Guber: Use Next Four Years to Develop Economy, Jubreel Tells Aiyedatiwa

Share

A business mogul, Olatunji Jubreel has set an agenda for Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State to bring economic development and create jobs for the citizens in the next four years.

Recall that Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated other candidates, including Hon Agboola Ajayi of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), to retain the governorship seat.

The elated governor will receive his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday, November 20.

In his letter to Aiyedatiwa, Jubreel who is the Managing Director of Dejavu Hotels and Suites said the spectacular performance at the polls has proven that true leadership is not just about power but about earning the trust and admiration of the people you serve.

The letter read, “This landslide victory is a testament to your vision, dedication, and unwavering commitment to Ondo State’s progress. You have not only carried the day but also the hearts of the people—a clean sweep that leaves no room for doubt!

“As the grandmaster of 18-0 politics, you have raised the bar for leadership and service. May your new tenure bring even greater strides for Ondo State, and may you continue to inspire generations with your remarkable achievements.”

Jubreel noted that the people had chosen service; competition and choice over very banal patronage and expressed joy that all the hard work of Aiyedatiwa’s government in the last ten months had been vindicated, saying with the mandate of Aiyedatiwa, the people of Ondo State have connected with the choice and model of governance and have chosen the accelerated development, where one doesn’t need to know anybody before he gets an opportunity.

He described the election as a reflection of the choice made by voters in Ondo State.

His words “Ondo people have spoken with their votes, reflecting their desire for progress. I urge the Ondo State to support Governor Aiyedatiwa as he directs the affairs of our state in the years ahead.”

