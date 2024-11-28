Ondo Guber: Tribunal Yet To Receive Petition

Share

Thirteen days after the completion of the governorship election in Ondo State, the Election Petition Tribunal has said it is yet to receive any petition from any of the governorship candidates.

New Telegraph recalls that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the winner of the election having defeated other candidates of the party. He got 366,781 votes to defeat Agboola Ajayi of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who had 117, 845

While some candidates have met with the winner and pledged their support, others including Ajayi, the candidate of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Hon Gbenga Edema, and Social Democratic Party (SDP), Otunba Bamidele Akingboye have kicked against the outcome of the election.

Already, Ajayi has challenged the qualification of the Deputy Governor and running mate to Governor Aiyedatiwa, Dr Olaiyide Adelami to contest the election. He asked the Federal High Court to nullify the candidature of APC in the election.

Similarly, Edema has approached the Federal High Court to nullify the candidature of APC in the election. His major grouse was that the ruling party did not conduct a primary election through which its candidates emerged.

The SDP candidate, Akingboye has also described the November 16 governorship election as a sham and promised to challenge the outcome at the law court.

Despite the grouse of the candidates, none of them has filed a petition over the outcome of the governorship election.

One of the officials of the Tribunal told New Telegraph on Thursday that the candidates have 21 days within which to file their petitions. The official said the judges would resume after the filing of the petition.

