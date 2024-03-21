Ondo Guber: Seven Jostle For PDP Ticket

…I’m alternative to APC’s misgovernance – Abijo

Seven aspirants have so far obtained the nomination form of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to participate in the April 25 primary for the election of the party’s candidate for the Ondo governorship election.

PDP closed the sale of nomination forms on Thursday, March 21 after two weeks. The party opened the sale of forms on March 7.

According to the timetable released by the Office of the party’s National Organising Secretary (NOS), the last day for the submission of nomination forms by aspirants is Monday, March 25.

Aspirants who obtained the nomination form at the close of work on Thursday are, Akinwumi Adeolu, Bamidele Akingboye, Olusola Ebiseni, Kolade Ajio, Bosun Arebuwa, Agbola Ajayi and John Mafo.

It was gathered that all the aspirants are from Ondo South. Two-time candidate of the party, Eyitayo Jegede who was thought to be interested in the governorship, reportedly declined interest.

There was no statement from the NOS office about whether the party would extend the period for the sale of forms.

One of the aspirants Kolade Abijo, who spoke to journalists after obtaining his nomination form, said he is an alternative to the All Progressives Congress (APC) misgovernance of the state.

“Our purpose is to be an alternative to the misgovernance currently ravaging the length and breadth of the state,” he said.

Abijo promised that his aspiration would bring good governance back to Ondo State, assured that he would “restore transparency and … ensure that the life of our people is way better than it has been.

“We are sending a signal to the APC that you (have) to leave the government house to allow those in the right conscience to do the needful for our people.”

He expressed confidence that the PDP will conduct a transparent primary as the best way to deliver the state, adding “The party is conscious of their place in history. We need to rescue our people.”