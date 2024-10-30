Ondo Guber: SDP Deputy Governorship Candidate Dumps Party, Joins APC

Share

The Deputy Governorship Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State, Mrs Susan Gbemisola Alabi, has dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Already, Mrs Alabi has resigned her membership of the SDP because of irreconcilable differences with the governorship candidate of the party, Otunba Benson Akingboye.

She joined the ruling party in Akoko Northwest local government during the campaign of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Wednesday.

Speaking after he received the defectors led by Mrs Alabi, Governor Aiyedatiwa said that the 2025 budget of his administration would be meticulously structured to capture the developmental needs of every part of the state.

At Ogbagi Akoko, the governor said: “the 2025 budget will be well-structured to ensure that no part of Ondo State is left behind.

We are already making progress across various sectors, but development is a process, and we must take it step by step. Infrastructure and other essential services will reach your region soon.”

