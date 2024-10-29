Ondo Guber: Sanwo-Olu Leads 305-Man APC National Campaign Council

Share

The national leadership of the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) has announced the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu as Chairman of its 305-man National Campaign Council for the upcoming Ondo State gubernatorial election slated for November 16.

Sanwo-Olu, who is also the South-West leader of APC, during the inauguration of the APC NCC by the party leadership led by the National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, stated this at Akure on Monday.

He assured the party leadership that the campaign council would win the forthcoming governorship election with nothing less than 80 percent of the total votes.

He urged party leaders and members to work for the victory of the APC gubernatorial candidate, Aiyedatiwa in the upcoming poll, saying that the campaign council will do everything within their means constitutionally and professionally to defeat other political parties in the November 16 poll.

While noting that the party had given him the same assignment in the state twice, the Lagos Governor appreciated President Bola Tinubu for giving his support for the APC National Campaign Council to lead the governorship campaign in Ondo.

He said: “On behalf of my entire team, most of whom are here today, we want to assure our party and everybody that we will do everything within our means; constitutionally and professionally to ensure that a free, fair, highly competitive election and campaign about issues is what we will be doing.

“It will not be a campaign on sentiment and abuse but on issues because Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has made our life a lot easier. We can boldly come out for Governor Aiyedatiwa because he has made us proud within his 305 days period as a governor of the state.

“We will go out with our full chest to campaign for him. We will not disappoint the party and the people of the state. “We will win with nothing less than 80 percent of the total votes.”

In his address, Ganduje expressed confidence that the ruling party in Ondo State will win the governorship election with a wide margin in a free and fair contest.

Ganduje while inaugurating Sanwo-Olu-led 305-member council, urged them to swing into action and build a strong synergy with the state and local campaign council for APC to be victorious in the next month gubernatorial poll.

He said: “We are here to create an enabling environment so that the election will be free and fair. And the election will be victorious for our party.

“We must support him (Governor Aiyedatiwa) so that he will continue to provide good governance for the state. He is a lucky man, and he will continue to be lucky.”

Speaking earlier, Aiyedatiwa said he deserved to be reelected based on performance, noting that within the ast 10 months in office, he had focused on infrastructural development, public utilities renewal, boosting agricultural production, entrepreneurship and youth development, job creation and security.

He said: “We are filled with hope and determination as we look forward to the election of 16th of November, 2024 with so much enthusiasm. For us, it is an election that promises to be a defining moment for our great Party, Ondo State and Nigeria at large.

“What we are doing here today is a display of the strength of our will when we work together. It is the evidence of our capability, which by God’s grace will produce victory on November 16, 2024.

“I believe the government is about the people. We are resolute and committed to that faith. We have worked hard for the hearts of the people. “We are talking to them house to house, door to door and mouth to ears. Above all, we are committed to a peaceful and credible election, where votes count.”

