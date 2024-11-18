Ondo Guber: Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Aiyedatiwa For Landslide Victory

Share

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council for Ondo State Governorship Election and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the party’s candidate, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, for his victory in Saturday’s gubernatorial election.

Sanwo-Olu in a congratulatory message he personally signed and issued in Akure yesterday, shortly after Aiyedatiwa was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) commended the people of Ondo State for their unflinching support and continued belief in the ruling party, APC.

He said the work of the campaign council was made a lot easier by the good job the late immediate past Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, had done, which has been built on by his successor, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, for the people of Ondo State.

The governor also expressed his appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for providing the right leadership and charting the right direction to follow for Nigeria’s social-economic transformation.

He said: “I want to thank the good people of Ondo State for their unflinching support and continued belief in our great party, the All Progressives Congress, APC!

“This belief and support for our party have been demonstrated a number of times, including the past Governorship elections, the Local Government elections and the Presidential election that ushered in the Renewed Hope team of our leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Share

Please follow and like us: