Ondo Guber: Power Of Incumbency’ll Not Save APC – PDP Aspirant

The governorship aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the November Ondo election, Chief Nehemiah Olusola Ebiseni, is confident that the party will defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election.

Ebiseni who was at the PDP national secretariat to submit his nomination form, said people of Ondo State don’t vote non-performing party more than twice.

The aspirant who noted that Dr Olusegun Agagu of the PDP defeated the incumbent governor, Chief Adebayo Adefarati of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) in 2003, stated that in spite of the power of incumbency both at the state and national levels, Dr Olusegun Mimiko of Labour Party defeated Agagu in 2007 Ondo governorship election.

“Ondo people don’t retain non-performing parties, and in the coming election, I can assure you that PDP is going to defeat the APC government because they have failed them.

“APC has underdeveloped Ondo State in the last eight years and I am confident that PDP is going to form the next government,” he said.

The aspirant who said he is not a stranger in Ondo politics, said he is the best candidate to fly the PDP ticket.

“Let me say first, that all the contestants on the platform of PDP are qualified to become the governor of Ondo states and so far, we have run very peaceful and united campaigns, but the little edge that I have, without being immodest is based on my experience in the governor’s office.

“I became Chairman of the old Ljaw Local Government on the platform of the SDP then. I have been in the politics of the state, and at three different times served as commissioner for different governments. I was a member of the 2014 National Conference.

“I think, talking about experience and knowledge of the states, I think that that stands me out among other aspirants,” he boasted.

Ebiseni disclosed that leaders of PDP did the best they could to engender consensus among the aspirants, but regretted that they did not succeed.

He however argued that the fact that about eight aspirants have purchased the PDP nomination form was “an eloquent testimony of the fact that PDP is alive in Ondo State.”