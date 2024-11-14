Ondo Guber: PDP Nat’l Woman Leader Mobilises Support For Ajayi

Share

The National Woman Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mrs. Falilat Darasimi, has mobilised different women groups in Ondo State for the candidate of the party, Agboola Ajayi, ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

Darasimi and the Ondo State Woman Leader of the party, Kemi Adesanya, also distributed food items to the women groups, saying that the palliatives would cushion the effect of hunger in the state.

Speaking in Akure ahead of the final rally of the party, Darasimi said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was mobilising money to buy the conscience of voters in Saturday’s governorship election.

She warned the women not to collect money from the APC to compromise their conscience. According to her, the money collected on election day would not feed them for the next four years.

