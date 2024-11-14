New Telegraph

November 14, 2024
Ondo Guber: PDP National Woman Leader Mobilises Support For Ajayi

National Woman Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mrs. Falilat Darasimi, has mobilized different women groups in Ondo State for the candidate of the party, Hon Agboola Ajayi, ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

Darasimi and the Ondo State Woman Leader of the PDP, Hon Kemi Adesanya, also distributed food items to the women groups, saying the palliatives would cushion the effect of hunger in the state.

Speaking in Akure, the state capital, ahead of the final rally of the party, Darasimi alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is mobilizing money to buy the conscience of voters in Saturday’s governorship election.

She warned the women not to collect money from the ruling APC to compromise their conscience. According to her, the money collected on election day would not feed them for the next four years.

