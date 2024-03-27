Ondo Guber: PDP May Have Disqualified Two Aspirants

The screening committee set up by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to screen aspirants for the forthcoming Ondo State governorship election, may have disqualified two aspirants.

A total of seven aspirants had obtained the party’s nomination form to contest the April 25 primary for the election of the gubernatorial candidate.

But former Ebonyi State governor Dr. Sam Egwu who was Chairman of the seven-man screening committee, who briefed journalists at about 4 pm, said some aspirants were told to come back because the documents requested from them were incomplete.

“PDP is the party that wants to give people opportunity provided you play by the rules of the game,” Egwu stated.

He added that if they were not given such an opportunity, it would appear that the committee had taken sides.

Egwu said the affected aspirants were given up till 5 pm to provide the documents requested.

One of the aspirants however said he had called an aide in Akure to scan and send to him electronically, the document requested by the committee.

When the committee reinvited the aspirants for a meeting by 5 pm, a few of them were issued clearance certificates but were barred from speaking to journalists.

Egwu who later emerged from the meeting also refused to speak, even as one of his aides threatened to break the camera of a video man who was taking pictures of him.

A source who spoke on condition of anonymity said two people were disqualified, but quickly added, ‘It is not from my mouth you will hear that some people were disqualified.

The affected aspirants however have the right of appeal to the appeal committee to be set up by the party.