Ondo Guber: PDP Have Not Abandoned Consensus Arrangement – Arebuwa

An aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 16 Ondo State governorship election, Bosun Arebuwa on Thursday said the party has not abandoned the discussion on consensus arrangement among the aspirants.

Arebuwa who was at the PDP national secretariat on Thursday for his expression of interest and nomination forms, stated that the party has learnt its lessons in the past eight years it has been out of government, “and it is only a fool that will be passing through what we are passing through, and not be united against their enemies.

“These people have drawn down the resources of the state and made hell our people to suffer, so we are united.

“Consensus is still ongoing; all we are saying is that we are all united to flush out the darkness.”

The aspirant who anchored his campaign programme on “Imole De, Okunkun Parada,” regretted that Ondo State is in darkness under the All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the state, and promised to bring light to the state if elected.

“We are all aware that in Ondo State we are in thick darkness. What our own government is going to do is to render light, and when the light comes all the good things Ondo people have been missing, will begin to enjoy it.

“Darkness won’t allow you to see anything good but when light comes, darkness disappears; you will begin to see the beautiful things.

“There will be a total transformation of darkness to light, and our people will begin to enjoy the good things of life, that is what democracy is all about,” he stated.

He promised youth empowerment to bring them on the same page with their counterpart all over the world.

“Youths are at the forefront of our government. Presently, even with my own private capacity, I have been able to do little with my own resources.

“That is one of the things that is making me go for this governorship because our youth capacity is grossly underutilised,” he said.

He however said he is not desperate for the ticket, adding, “I have always been in support of any candidate in PDP.

“Getting the ticket or not getting it does not stop me from supporting, it’s not a do-or-die affair. I am not desperate but ready to serve our people, that’s my own.”