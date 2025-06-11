Ondo Guber: PDP Candidate Rejects Tribunal’s Verdict, Heads To A’Court

Share

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Hon Agboola Ajayi, has rejected the verdict of the Election Petition Tribunal that affirmed the victory of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in the November 16 governorship election.

The Election Petition Tribunal has dismissed the petitions filed against the victory of Aiyedatiwa on the outcome of the November 16 governorship election.

The Tribunal presided over by Justices Imelda Etiape Daurabu Sikkam and Benson Ogubu dismissed the petitions filed by Action Alliance (AA), Allied People’s Movement (APM), Social Democratic Party (SDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the victory of the Governor, his Deputy, Dr Olayide Adelami, All Progressives Congress (APC), and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In the verdicts, the Tribunal held that the petitions against the victory of Aiyedatiwa and his deputy were worthless and unmeritorious and were accordingly dismissed.

However, in a statement, Ajayi said he has studied the judgement and rejected the decision of the Tribunal delivered on June 4.

Ajayi said: “Due cognisance and rapt attention has been accorded to the kernel on which the Justices based their findings and conclusion, which in our opinion, did not accord proper analysis to details of the evidence and exhibits submitted to the Tribunal while it sat.

“Thus, to say the very least, we feel disappointed that we didn’t get justice at that level, but we remain undeterred and undiscouraged in our search to ensure that justice is not only served in this matter, but also ensure that honesty begins to prevail in our election process.

“Therefore, we restate our conclusion to vindicate our rights and desires towards advancing our commitment to the legal process by appealing the judgement of the Tribunal at the Court of Appeal.”

