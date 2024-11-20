Ondo Guber: PDP Candidate, Ajayi Rejects Result, Head To Tribunal

Share

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded election, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, has promised to challenge the victory of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of All Progressives Congress (APC) in a law court.

Ajayi, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Mr Ayo Fadaka, described the election as a sham and vowed to challenge what he further described as ‘electoral fraud.’

The candidate said: “We reject the results of the November 16, 2024 election and will take legal actions to reverse the debauchery. That is the option available to us, and we are hopeful that man and God, who is he ultimate, will give us justice.

It is time we begin to eschew criminality from our electoral process.” In the statement, titled: “APC and INEC Are Thieves,” said: “Since the conclusion of voting on Saturday 16th November, we have kept mute and put in the process an investigation of the contents of criminality prosecuted by both APC and the INEC.

“Given the foregoing, we have uncovered lots of actions undertaken to compromise the electoral desires of the people and sadly conclude that democracy cannot thrive in an environment where unabated criminality is perpetually perpetrated in the prosecution of an election by the agency (INEC) saddled with the onerous and sacred responsibility to protect our franchise and deliver its mandate at the end of every election.

‘The November 16 election, like every other election conducted by INEC since APC assumed power in 2015, continues in the tradition of hijacking the process and delivering results that are diametrically in contrast with expressed electoral desires, thus resulting in promoting voters’ apathy and totally disenchantment with the electoral process.”

