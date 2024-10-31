Ondo Guber: PDP, APC Clash Over Planned Deployment Of Amotekun

Share

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have disagreed over the alleged plan to deploy the Ondo State Security Network codenamed Amotekun during the November 16 governorship election.

According to the opposition PDP, the inclusion of the security outfit’s Commander Adetunji Adeleye as a member of the APC’s security committee indicates that the party wants to compromise the election.

Spokesman for the party Ayo Fadaka said: “We will resist any attempt to drag the Amotekun Corps into the election.

“We firmly place on record that Adeleye’s appointment is an undisguised attempt to make the Amotekun Corps play roguish roles like hooliganism and thuggery as we prepare for the election.

“This plan is an abuse of power and privileges and, if not quickly nipped in the bud, will be counterproductive with very deep consequences.”

However, spokesman for the APC Steve Otaloro said the PDP falsely claimed that Adeleye had been named Chairman of the APC Security Committee. He said the allegation was ‘a blatant lie.’

Share

Please follow and like us: