Ondo Guber: PDP Alleges Plan To Compromise Election

We Won’t do Anything Unconstitutional to Compromise Election – APC

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has alleged a plan by the rival All Progressives Congress (APC) to nominate card-carrying members of the ruling party as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) adhoc officials for the Saturday governorship election.

However, the APC, through its Publicity Secretary, Mr Alex Kalejaye, described the allegation as untrue, saying the ruling party has no reason to compromise the election.

He said the party has worked for the people and would win without compromising the election.

A statement by the Publicity Secretary of the opposition party, Mr Kennedy Peretei, reinstated the call for the removal of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mrs Oluwatoyin Babalola, not to compromise the election with the appointment of card-carrying members of APC as INEC ad-hoc staff.

The statement read, “The sinister plan by the Ade Adetimehin led All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the November 16 Governorship election has been revealed.

“The training of Presiding Officers and Assistant Presiding Officers by the Independent National Electoral Commission is a prerequisite for recruiting such ad-hoc staff to function in these capacities.

“Unfortunately, Ade Adetimehin has personally submitted a list of two persons who are APC members per Polling Unit to INEC to serve as Presiding Officers and Assistant Presiding Officers, even when these persons did not attend the training.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ondo State Chapter wishes to alert the public that the APC is banking on compromising the election at all costs, having failed tragically to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

“The entire world is watching and this move by Adetimehin has vindicated our consistent call for the redeployment of Mrs Oluwatoyin Babalola, the Ondo State Resident Electoral Commissioner, who has Adetimehin’s backing in this evil.

“Our party wishes to admonish all actors to play according to the rule. The entire world is watching, and nobody can hide behind one finger.”

Kalejaye, in his reaction, said: “A series of projects have been cited, and we are implementing numerous measures to improve conditions for the people.

“We have campaigned across the 18 local government areas, and we are prepared. We have appealed to the people, and they have shown understanding and a willingness to support the party.

“Therefore, we have no reason to even consider compromising the election; it is simply not true. This is just one of those fabrications from the PDP.

“Our strategy is to campaign. We are working with the people; we have engaged every segment of society. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are living in challenging conditions.

“Many projects are underway in the interest of the state’s economic and physical transformation. So, we will continue to appeal to the people.

“Tomorrow, we will hold our grand finale rally, gathering everyone together, and we will send the same message of continuity.

“However, we will not go to the extent of doing anything unconstitutional just to win an election. We have done the work we set out to do, and we are confident that the people are with us. There is no reason to take any improper actions to secure a victory.”

