Ondo Guber: PDP Alleges Plan To Compromise Election

We won’t sabotage election –APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State yesterday alleged a plan by the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) to nominate cardcarrying members of the ruling party as Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ad hoc officials for Saturday’s governorship election.

However, the APC, through its Public Secretary, Mr Alex Kalejaye, described the allegation as untrue, saying that the ruling party has no reason to compromise the election.

He said the party has worked for the people and would win without any compromise. A statement by the PDP Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kennedy Peretei, reinstated the call for the removal of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mrs. Oluwatoyin Babalola, not to compromise the election with the appointment of card-carrying members of APC as INEC ad hoc staff.

The statement reads in part; “The sinister plan by the Ade Adetimehin led All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the November 16 governorship election has been revealed.

“The training of Presiding Officers and Assistant Presiding Officers by the Independent National Electoral Commission is a prerequisite for recruiting such ad hoc staff to function in these capacities.

“Unfortunately, Ade Adetimehin has personally submitted a list of two persons who are APC members per polling unit to INEC to serve as presiding officers and assistant presiding officers, even when these persons did not attend the training.”

