Ondo Guber: Oke Promises to Liberate State From Leadership Ineptitude

An All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Ondo State, Chief Olusola Oke (SAN), has said he is in the race because of the compelling and urgent need to liberate the people of state from leadership ineptitude and underdevelopment. The two-time former governor- ship candidate, who declare this, while speaking with Journalists in Akure, the state Ondo State capital, said despite Ondo’s natural endowment, the state has remained largely economically handicapped, humanly underdeveloped, educationally static and socially sterile with the majority of the population ravaged by poverty.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria who represented Ilaje/Ese-Odo Fed- eral Constituency in the House of Representatives in 1992 said: “I am bearing heavy burden of vicious circle of poverty. Ondo State is blessed with natural, mineral, agricultural and abundant human resources, yet, today it is one state in Nigeria that is under the heavy burden of backwardness, and burden of poverty. “We are in deficit in many respect. In the education sector, there is a wide gap, yarning to be filled. In the health sector, we are lagging behind. I was myself, a living witness to this recently when I was involved in a ghastly accident and was taken to the Trauma Centre in Ondo.

My experience during my short stay there showed that Ondo State is far behind in the health sector and I know that nothing is happening in the road sector, in terms of road network. We can’t boast of any dualized 10km road in this state. “Because of the gap in development, unemployment gap is widening everyday. Yearly, we produce not less than 15,000 graduates but three per cent of them are absorbed be- cause there are no employers. In the beginning in this state, there was Ifon ceramics company, there was cocoa industry in Ile-Oluji, there was Oluwa glass, there was oil mill and a host of others. “They were complementing efforts of government in terms of employment. All these have become history and news ones aren’t coming up. Our economy today has become a civil service economy.

Our people leave mostly on transfer payment.” Oke explained that he has a bold and strategic comprehensive action plan aimed at reinvigorating key areas of the state’s local economy to spur economic growth, generate productivity and prosper- ity and improve the standard of living for the people of the sunshine state. On why he believes that he is the right man for the job, he said: “Ondo State needs a leader with vision, direction with sense of commitment, not someone coming to fill any gap but to serve the people and what I’m looking for now is legacy because whether we like it or not, Ondo is in a state of war at this moment and we need a dogged fighter with a mission, direction and vision who will be able to change the narrative of our dear state.

“I believe that government can open opportunity towards tapping our minerals resources, which will generate employment that will reduce criminality in our society and even generate income for our people. So the state is in its total state of collapse. I had all my education in the rural area, I am a part of the people, I understand their suffering, I had suffered a lot with them, my involvement in a recent accident had nothing to do other than bad road. “So, having suffered with the people, I belief I am the right man for the job. The next governor of Ondo State must be a determined and focused person that will ready to do the work,” Oke said.

The APC governorship candidate vowed to defeat the incumbent governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in the party’s primary election slated for April, stressing that he is banking on his popularity, capacity, acceptability and experience. He said: “I know President Bola Tinubu is one man that will never sit down in the comfort of his office or private room to drop a candidate or an aspirant of the party but he will consider acceptability, popularity, capacity and other factors that could make the party win and excel in governance. “I am confident that when all these factors are put on the table, I would be the most qualified per- son among other aspirants. Also the status of the aspirants, experiences, qualifications and other considerations would be put into consideration.

“So, I belief very strongly that the factors that will determine the next governor of Ondo State would include antecedent, level of acceptability by the people and contribution to the party.”