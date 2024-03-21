Ondo Guber: Oke, Akingboye Assure Residents of Better Deal

A two-time governorship candidate in Ondo State, Chief Olusola Oke, has promised to develop rural areas of the State if given the mandate to govern the State under the ticket of All Progressives Congress (APC). This emerged on a day a governorship aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Otunba Bamidele Akingboye, picked the nomination and expression of interest forms to contest the April primary election of the party.

However, Oke, who began his tour of local governments ahead of the APC primary fixed for April 25 assured the people of the state that he would use his wealth of experience to better the lots of the masses if given the mandate to govern the State. According to him, “I have come to serve you and I will never disappoint you. Give me your support. God who spared my life to be alive today has a reason, and the reason is to serve you.”

Meanwhile, Akingboye, while speaking after he picked the expression of interest form at the party’s secretariat in Akure, Akingboye said his aspiration and expected nomination as party’s candidate would herald a new dawn in the governance in the State.

Akingboye said: “I do not seek political power for the lure of the office, self-aggrandisement or pecuniary gains of myself or family members but to create a new vista, broaden the state’s economic base, cut cost of governance, prioritise the welfare of the people, target rampant poverty and make the state safe, sane and secure for all its law abiding residents and guests.”