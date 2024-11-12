Ondo Guber: Obasanjo, Group Pray For Aiyedatiwa

Share

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday shared his past political campaign experiences with Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, ahead of the November 16 governorship election.

This development came as the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) and the Association of Nigerian Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) threw their weights behind the APC governorship candidate.

Obasanjo, who was in Akure for the inauguration of Ojaja Park, an estate developed by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, paid a courtesy visit to the governor at the Presidential Lodge of the Government House, Akure.

After being briefed by the governor on his campaign activities ahead of Saturday’s governorship election, Obasanjo wished the governor victory in the election. The former president said: “I understand the challenges of this period for you.

I remember my campaign for the 1999 election; I covered the entire six states of the South West in one day. “I think we started in Akure, Ondo State here, then to Ekiti and we got to Lagos around 8pm. This is a crucial part of the process and I wish you all the best.”

Governor Aiyedatiwa, who thanked the former President for the visit, acknowledged his contributions to the development of Nigeria, saying that his achievements as President remain indelible.

The governor described the former president as a good recurring decimal in the life of the nation, a remark the former President laughed at and suggested to be a newspaper headline.

Governor Aiyedatiwa also shared his past personal experiences multiple times with the former President, saying despite his high profile and military background, Obasanjo remains a very humble and humane leader.

The endorsement of Governor Aiyedatiwa took place in Akure where hundreds of school teachers from across the state showed their support in a solidarity rally for the governor.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Ad hoc Committee on Public Affairs and Social Mobilisation, Tajudeen Balogun, expressed the gratitude of teachers in the state to the governor for his quick response to their yearnings since he assumed office ten months ago.

Balogun said: “We are gathered here this morning to express our profound gratitude to our governor for his quick interventions in ameliorating the challenges faced by teachers in Ondo State.

“In 10 months of his governorship, he has shown passion and support towards meeting the yearnings of teachers in Ondo State. “I therefore stand here today with all members and executives of the various groups to rally support for your election on Saturday, November 16, 2024.

