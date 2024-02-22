Ondo Guber: Lawmaker Rallies Support For Ex-Commissioner, Akinterinwa

The member representing ile-Oluji/Okeigbo/Odigbo Federal Constituency of Ondo State at the House of Representatives, Hon. Festus Adefiranye, has rallied support for the ambition of Wale Akinterinwa ahead of the coming gubernatorial election in Ondo State. Akinterinwa, the immediate past Commissioner for Finance in the state, is one of the aspirants gunning for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The ruling party has fixed April for the conduct of its primary election to pick its candidate for the governorship election scheduled for November 16. Speaking during a recent meeting of some APC youth leaders in the Ile-Oluji/ Okeigbo Local Government Area, Hon Adefiranye said Akinterinwa stands the best chance among the horde of aspirants in the APC to emerge as its governorship candidate.

The lawmaker said the former com- missioner is well-grounded in the politics of the state and possesses the requisite experience to govern the state if elected as governor. He appealed to the leadership of the APC in the state to work in unity and togetherness, saying there was nothing to gain from rancour. His words: “There is nothing we will gain in rancor. So, I want to advise our leaders to work together. If we have different candidates, let us campaign for them without any rancour. By the grace of God our party will succeed.”

Speaking on the letter, he and other five members of the House of Representatives caucus of the APC from Ondo State wrote to President Bola Tinubu against Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Hom. Adefiranye said the letter is already receiving the needed attention from the targeted audience. Meanwhile, the APC youth leaders, who attended the meeting, endorsed the candidacy of Akinterinwa, while passing a vote of confidence in Hon. Adefinraye. Responding to the confidence vote, Adefiranye assured the APC youth leaders that he will continue to defend their interests economically and politically.