Ondo Guber: INEC Declares Aiyedatiwa Winner

Ondo State Governor, Mr Lucky Ayedatiwa, has been declared the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

He was returned elected by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after winning the governorship poll in all 18 local government areas of the state.

Ayedatiwa, who won in Ese Odo Local Government Area in the last LG result presented yesterday at the State Collation Centre in Akure, had previously won in the 17 LGs earlier announced.

In the final declaration of the result by the State Returning Officer, Prof Olayemi Akinwumi, Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Lokoja, he said the All Progressives Congress’ candidate, Ayedatiwa polled in total of 366,781 votes to defeat Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party, who got 117,845 votes.

He said: “I, Professor Olayemi Durotimi Akinwunmi, hereby certify that I am the Returning Officer for the 2024 Ondo State governorship election held on the 16th November, 2024.

“That Ayedatiwa Lucky Orimisan of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and governor-elect.” Meanwhile, Aiyedatiwa has invited the opposition parties and candidates to join him in the development of the state for the next four years.

Aiyedatiwa in his acceptance speech described the election as free, fair and credible and commended Independent National Electoral Commission for providing level playing field for all the contestants. The statement read: “Let me commend the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a free, fair, and credible election.

The security agencies across board are also deserving of our gratitude for being very professional in their assignment and maintaining peace throughout the exercise.

“I must appreciate the President, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (GCFR) for providing exemplary leadership and also ensuring a level playing ground in the just-concluded election.

I also thank my party, All Progressives Congress, under the able leadership of the National Chairman, Alhaji Abdulahi Umar Ganduje, the National Campaign Council of Ondo Governorship Election led by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. We have enjoyed your unwavering support throughout this journey.

To the state chairman and Working Committee of our party, campaign team, my family and friends, we couldn’t have achieved this huge success without your love, commitment, encouragement, and hard work. I also acknowledge and thank members of the press for your effective coverage of the voting exercise.

“As your Governor, I promise to continue to run an inclusive and participatory government, where every citizen has a voice and an opportunity to contribute to our collective progress.

We will continue to prioritise the welfare of our people, foster economic growth, and ensure that our state remains a beacon of hope and prosperity for generations to come. “Now that the elections are over, it is time to rededicate ourselves to the service of our dear State.

I therefore want to extend a hand of fellowship to the opposition parties and to invite you to collaborate with us in the onerous task of building a better Ondo State for the overall good of our people. Let us put aside our differences and work together to create a brighter future for ourselves, our children and our communities.”

