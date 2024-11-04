Ondo Guber: INEC Chairman Commission BVAS Storage Facility 

Share

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu has inaugurated a Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) storage facility in Akure, Ondo State.

The facility which was designed to support the upcoming Ondo State Governorship election scheduled for November 16, 2024, was held on Monday.

Prof. Yakubu who was accompanied by the Ondo State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mrs Oluwatoyin Babalola said his visit is focused on overseeing final preparations to ensure a smooth, transparent election process.

READ ALSO:

Professor Yakubu highlighted that INEC will conduct a mock accreditation exercise across 15 polling units in six Local Government Areas.

The mock election he said will cover all three senatorial districts, to evaluate readiness and address any potential logistical challenges.

Meetings with political stakeholders, civil society organizations, media, security agencies, and INEC personnel will follow on Thursday.

Also, the National Peace Committee will convene on Friday to further support the process.

Yakubu assured the people of Ondo State that INEC is committed to a free, fair, and credible election.

He emphasized that lessons from past elections, including the recent Edo State election, have informed the commission’s approach to result management and logistical planning.

Share

Please follow and like us: