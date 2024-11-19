Ondo Guber: I’ll Challenge Election Result In Court – Ajayi

Share

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded election, Hon Agboola Ajayi, has promised to challenge the victory of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of All Progressives Congress (APC) in a law court.

Ajayi, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser, Mr Ayo Fadaka on Tuesday described the election as a sham and vowed to challenge what he described as ‘electoral fraud’.

Pointedly, the candidate said, “We reject the results of the Nov 16th election and will take legal actions to reverse the debauchery. That is the option available to us, and we are hopeful that man and God, who is the ultimate, will give us justice.

“It is time we begin to eschew criminality from our electoral process.”

In the statement titled “APC and INEC Are Thieves,” he said, “Since the conclusion of voting on Saturday 16th November, we have kept mute and put in the process an investigation of the contents of criminality prosecuted by both APC and the INEC.

“Given the foregoing, we have uncovered lots of actions undertaken to compromise the electoral desires of the people and sadly conclude that democracy can not thrive in an environment where unabated criminality is perpetually perpetrated in the prosecution of an election by the agency (INEC) saddled with the onerous and sacred responsibility to protect our franchise and deliver its mandate at the end of every election.

‘The November 16th election, like every other election conducted by INEC since APC assumed power in 2015, continues in the tradition of hijacking the process and delivering results that are diametrically in contrast with expressed electoral desires, thus resulting in promoting voters’ apathy and totally disenchantment with the electoral process.

“Please recall that consistently we demanded the removal of the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ondo State, Toyin Babalola on account of her closeness and association with the APC and its candidate in that election, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, emerging results of our investigation continue to affirm that our fears were not misplaced as criminal actions prosecuted in that election are being unearthed.

“It is a shame that people bereft of honour and required pedigree now manage sensitive institutions saddled with sacred responsibilities.

“While not divulging the nature and extent of the results of our investigations for now, our only prayer is that those who possess the privileges to determine the fate of people and nation should begin to live up to expectations and fear God, in the interest of our nation, its wellness, peace, and tranquility, else they are reduced to the same level of criminals and bandits who continuously lay landmines that undermine the progress of our nation.

“We particularly call on the judiciary to brace up and perform the sacred and onerous responsibilities to guarantee the portability of justice to people and institutions that seek it, the nation and people will appreciate that.

“Nigeria is currently described as a failed state; it is our prayers that it is revived, rebirthed, and resounding again as a nation that will not only hold promises of a better day for its people but deliver on same.

“Thus honesty must propel institutions and government, else revolt will one day dictate unwholesome developments that will portent dire consequences.”

Share

Please follow and like us: