Ondo Guber: IGP Deploys DIG, AIG, CP For Poll

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the deployment of DIG Sylvester Alabi, and AIG Bennett Igweh, to Ondo State, ahead of tomorrow’s governorship election.

They are to oversee the implementation of security strategies employed by the Force.to guarantee a violence-free poll. The police chief also placed restrictions on vehicular movements between 6am and 6pm on election day, even as he banned security aides from accompanying Very Important Personalities (VIPs) to polling, and collation centres respectively.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, described the development as “comprehensive security measures aimed at ensuring a peaceful, transparent, and credible electoral process”.

He said: “In preparation for the election, the IGP has deployed DIG Sylvester Abiodun Alabi as the coordinating DIG for the Elections, tasked with overseeing the implementation of the Police security strategies to maintain law and order throughout the electoral period, while AIG Bennett Igweh, and CP Tunji Disu are deployed as AIG and CP Elections respectively.

“As part of the security framework, there will be a restriction of all vehicular movements on roads, waterways, and other means of transportation from 6am to 6pm on Election Day, with the exception of those on essential services, such as ambulances, media officials, fire services, and other accredited media.

“Furthermore, security aides and escorts attached to VIPs are banned from accompanying VIPs to polling booths and collation centres to prevent disruptions.

“Unauthorized security personnel and quasi-security agencies will not be permitted to operate during the election, and a strict ban on the use of sirens by unauthorized vehicles will be enforced.

“Special consideration will also be extended to individuals with disabilities, pregnant women, nursing mothers, and those facing mobility challenges to ensure that polling stations remain accessible.”

He further disclosed that: “Designated election lines have been established for inquiries and reporting incidents. These lines will be publicized as soon as possible.

“The Nigeria Police Force urges citizens to report all suspicious activities that may threaten the integrity of the electoral process and reaffirms its commitment to fostering a safe and democratic environment as the state gears up for the elections.

“The Police will also be working with the military and other Federal security agencies as collaborative efforts from all stakeholders are vital to ensuring that the elections are conducted fairly and peacefully.”

