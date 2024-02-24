Ondo Guber: I Can’t Be Governor For One Year – Aiyedatiwa

The incumbent Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Friday announced his plan to run for the number one seat in the forthcoming November 16 gubernatorial election, saying no one wants to hold the office for just a single year.

Governor Aiyedatiwa made the announcement while speaking on TVC News monitored by Saturday Telegraph.

It would be recalled that on December 27, 2023, Mr Aiyedatiwa took the oath of office as the governor of the state in place of his late principal, Rotimi Akeredolu, who passed away after a protracted illness.

Tears filled the entire Ondo State on Friday as the Akeredolu’s remains were buried at his rural Owo home in the state’s Owo council area.

Speaking on the programme moment to the final burial of the former Governor, Aiyedatiwa declared that he would run for governor on November 16, arguing that no one wants to hold the office for just a single year.

He said, “I will be running. I’m already a sitting governor and let me say this, nobody wants to be governor for one year. Give me what the Constitution allows me to do.

“At least, let me also have the chance of running for one more time.”