Ondo Guber: Groups Drag APC Aspirants To Ganduje Over Attacks On Aiyedatiwa

The Coalition for Democracy has petitioned the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, over an alleged plot by certain governorship aspirants in Ondo State to instigate political instability within the party.

According to the coalition, these aspirants, in their bid to gain an advantage ahead of the April 2024 Governorship primary in Ondo State, have resorted to tactics aimed at causing disarray within the APC ranks.

The coalition further alleges that Mr Akinterinwa, Senator Ibrahim, and Chief Oke have been orchestrating a sustained campaign of calumny against Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, a fellow APC member and incumbent governor of Ondo State.

The petition highlights concerns over the potential ramifications of such actions, emphasizing the need for swift intervention of the party leadership, to safeguard the integrity and stability of the party.

It urged the APC National Chairman to take decisive measures to address the alleged destabilization plot and ensure that the party’s internal processes remain fair, transparent, and free from undue influence.

In their submission, in the petition signed by Eighteen Leaders of the group, the Coalition for Democracy expresses solidarity with Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and condemns what they perceive as a smear campaign orchestrated by certain individuals with vested interests.

They call for unity among party members and stress the importance of focusing on the collective goal of advancing the APC’s agenda in Ondo State.

The petition, according to the group, underscores the significance of upholding democratic values and maintaining internal cohesion within the APC, particularly in the lead-up to critical electoral processes.

As the matter unfolds, stakeholders await further developments and hope for a resolution that upholds the principles of fairness, justice, and accountability within the APC, ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the State.