Ondo Guber: Group Commends Tunji-ojo On Party Cohesion

A campaign group for Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, the Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation (LACO-FS), has lauded the Minister of Interior, Mr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for his various roles in ensuring the expansion and unity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in both Akokoland and the entire state. The group gave the commendation during a campaign rally in Okeagbe, Akoko North West hometown of the minister.

In a statement issued by the State Information Director of the LACOFS, Mr. Kayode Fasua, the organisation’s Convener, Dr Oladipupo Okeyomi, also known as Carry Go, described Tunji-Ojo as a grassroots mobiliser par excellence. “We are convinced that Hon. Tunji-Ojo is a grassroots mobiliser par excellence, considering reports of the daily influx of members to our great party, the APC, in Akokoland and to a large extent, other parts of the state. “Also, his imprimatur is evident in the various amenities he had aided to put in place to brighten the faces of his people.

Certainly, Hon. Tunji-Ojo is on the same page with Governor Aiyedatiwa in terms of development drive, and party growth,” Okeyomi commended. In the same vein, a member of the state’s House of Assembly representing Akoko North West Constituency, Hon. Fatai Atere, described the minister as a forthright and hardworking political leader. Earlier at the rally, Okeyomi had conveyed the governor’s message to residents of Akoko North West, that all their requests regarding amenities and empowerment benefits, would be given accelerated attention.

“Look at how within three months of assuming office, the governor had mobilised virtually all contractors back to site, and had cleared backlogs of unpaid salaries. “So, such is the man to be supported to continue in office, so that he can meet all your requests concerning social amenities and other benefits,” Okeyomi urged. Also speaking during the inauguration of Akoko North West Directorate of the LACO-FS, the state Director-General of the organisation, Mr. Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye, commended the prevailing unity in the council area’s APC, urging party members to give the governor their block vote in the governorship primary election.

While interfacing with artisans on the occasion, the LACO-FS State Director of Artisans, who also heads the state’s Micro-credit Agency, Barr (Mrs.) Adenike Ademujimi, disclosed that Governor Aiyedatiwa recently earmarked over N2 billion to serve as soft loans and requisite grants to traders, peasant farmers, and artisans. She appealed to the people of the area to take advantage of the kind gesture. LACO-FS Director-General for Akoko North West, Alhaji Rasheed Badmus, expressed appreciation to the APC leadership in the local government for their unrelenting efforts in mobilising supports for Governor Aiyedatiwa.

Other LACO-FS officials present on the occasion include a representative of the Co-convener, Prince Biyi Poroye, State Deputy Director General (North), Hon. Bisi Ogungbemi; Director-General, Akoko South West, Hon. David Ajobiewe; State Director, Women Affairs, Hon. (Mrs.) Fola Vincent; State Director, Students Affairs, Hon. Muyiwa Ogunyemi; State Director, Market, Chief Mrs. Olufunke Adu and Deputy Director, Market, Mrs Toyin Akinmoyo.