Ondo Guber: Ganduje Solicits Support For Aiyedatiwa

Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, has urged Ondo State residents to vote for the party’s candidate, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, at the November 16 governorship election.

Ganduje made the appeal yesterday during the Aseyori Conference held at the University of Fortune, Igbotako, Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Aseyori Conference, a brainchild of Jimoh Ibrahim’s political structure in the state, hosts no fewer than 5,200 members,

The national chairman also urged the members to ensure they all casted their votes for APC in order to ensure that the party won the governorship election on Saturday.

“We are here to motivate and encourage you but you are motivated and courageous too, so make sure you you all vote for APC for our part to be victorious next Saturday,” Ganduje said.

