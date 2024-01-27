Ondo Guber: Funmi Ayinke Visits APC Executives, Declares Intention To Run For Gov

A frontrunner in the Ondo State gubernatorial election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Engr. (Dr) Oluwafunmilayo Ayinke Waheed-Adekojo visited the state executives on Friday, January 26, 2024, to declare her intention to run for the exalted office.

Funmi Ayinke who was accompanied by supporters and well-wishers was well received by the party chairman represented by his vice, Hon. Atili Agabra, and political gladiators in the state including the state Woman Leader, Mrs Lijoka, PRO: Alex Kalejaye, Barrister Akin, Engr Titus, among others.

While addressing the party’s leadership, Funmi Ayinke expressed grief at the demise of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu whom she described as a father to all. She also made known her intention to contest in the forthcoming governorship election while seeking the support of the state executives.

‘’I want to express once again that the demise of Governor Akeredolu has left a huge burden on us, He was a true father and I pray his soul rest in peace. I am here to officially inform you of my intention to run for the position of governor in our dear Sunshine State. I will be Governor for all; the welfare of all Ondo State indigenes will be my top priority. Both human and infrastructural development will be greatly experienced in Ondo State if you entrust me with your mandate. I humbly ask that you support me as I embark on this revolutionary journey.’’

Speaking on behalf of the party executives, Hon. Atili Agabra announced that the party has cancelled the constituency zoning agreement which means the election is for everyone interested in contesting. He made it known that the party was ready to support Funmi Ayinke while wishing her well in her political journey. In addition, he congratulated her on the newly opened campaign office in the state.

‘’ First of all, I want to congratulate you on the successful opening of your new campaign office. I wish you the very best in your political journey. The party has decided to cancel the constituency zoning arrangement for the Ondo governorship race and this means it is open for all to contest. I assure you of the party’s support and wish you well in all you do.’’

It would be recalled that Funmi Ayinke was endorsed by traditional rulers in Ondo state some weeks back when she informed them of her decision to run for office. She was also prayed for and assured of every support needed to become the next governor of the state.

With ‘Hope For All’ as her campaign mantra, Funmi Ayinke has declared her intention to restore hope for every Ondo indigene without regard for their political affiliations, religion, and every form of difference.