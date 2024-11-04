Ondo Guber: Ex PDP Rep Candidate, Member Defect To APC

Share

Two former Chairmen of Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State, Olalekan Bada and Stephen Olemija, have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ikare-Akoko, headquarters of the local government.

Olemija was in the House of Representatives to represent Akoko North-West/ North-East federal constituency between 2015 and 2019. Bada was the PDP’s candidate for the federal constituency in the bye-election that produced Ife Ehindero as the winner.

The duo defected to the APC when Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa was in IkareAkoko as part of his campaign for the November 16 governorship election in the state.

The governor, alongside his deputy and running mate, Dr. Olayide Adelami, visited Iboropa, Akunnu and Ikare Akoko, addressing residents and engaging with traditional rulers.

The governor highlighted the overwhelming support of the communities as a testament to the positive impact his administration has made in the state.

At Ikare Akoko, headquarters of the local government, Governor Aiyedatiwa received royal blessings from the Olukare of Ikare, Oba Akadiri Momoh and the Owa-Ale of Iyometa Ikare, Oba Adeleke Adegbite.

