Ondo Guber: Ex-Defence Minister Drum Up Support For Aiyedatiwa

A former Minister of Defence, Prince Adetokunbo Kayode SAN, has urged voters in Ondo State to come en mass and vote for Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Saturday’s governorship election.

Kayode said the vote for Governor Aiyedatiwa would ensure continuity and that the projects started by late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in different parts of Ondo State are completed and for new ones to be initiated.

According to him, it will be a disservice to the citizens of the state to vote for a party that is not controlling the government at the national level.

His words “The last time Ondo State had two substantive Ministers was during the government of President Olusegun Obasanjo, and it has been made possible by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who appointed two substantive Ministers from the state.

“It will be a sign of ingratitude if voters in Ondo State leave a government in control of federal government for an opposition party.”

Kayode said the people of the state must remain with APC so that more developmental projects from the national level will come to the citizens and for the people to get the dividends of democracy.

