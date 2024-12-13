Ondo Guber Election Petitions Tribunal Received 5 Petitions

Share

The Ondo State 2024 Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has received five petitions challenging the declaration of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the November 16 election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had, on November 17, declared Aiyedatiwa winner of the election, having polled a total of 366,781 to defeat his closest rival, Agboola Ajayi of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 117,846 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that APC and its candidate won in all the 18 local government areas of the state.

Other respondents in the petitions are: APC, Aiyedatiwa and his running mate, Mr Olayide Adelami NAN reports that the five petitions challenging Aiyedatiwa’s victory were filed by Action Alliance and its candidate, Mr Abdullahi Olowokere, as well as Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its candidate, Chief Bamidele Akingboye.

Others are: PDP and its candidate, Mr Agboola Ajayi, a former deputy governor of the state; Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and its candidate, Kolawole Ogunfeyimi, and African Democratic Congress (ADC) and its candidate, Mr Adeyemi Nejo.

