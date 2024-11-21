Ondo Guber: Ebiseeni Slams INEC Over Disqualification

Share

The disqualified candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the November 16 Ondo State governorship poll Olusola Ebiseeni yesterday slammed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for his disqualification. Ebiseeni was sacked by the Court of Appeal and replaced by Ayo Olorunfemi.

In a statement, he said it took INEC one month to open its portal to uphold his name as the LP’s candidate but took less than 24 to replace him.

The Secretary General of Afenifere insisted that INEC was wrong to have removed his name from the ballot as there was no suit challenging his nomination.

He said; “Contrary to the claims in some uninformed quarters, the issue of the validity of our candidacy midwife by Ayo Olorunfemi and executed by the Abureled National Working Committee was not raised by either the party, INEC, or the court.

“It is also not correct that we were disqualified from contesting the election as no such prayers were before any court which is no fathers Christmas to have given reliefs not sought.

Thus in its illegal resurrection of the dead candidacy of Olorunfemi following his irreversible withdrawal backed by affidavit, INEC was only playing its part in a national orchestra of electoral gangsterism.

Share

Please follow and like us: