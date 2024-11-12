Ondo Guber: Don’t Vote For Transactional Candidate –Obi

Share

Peter Obi yesterday rallied support for the Labour Party (LP)’s candidate for Saturday’s Ondo State governorship election Sola Ebiseeni.

Obi moved around Akure with Ebiseeni and his running mate Dayo Awude, asking voters to reject the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and vote for Ebiseeni in the interest of the progress of the state.

The candidate of the LP in last year’s presidential poll said the opposition party is ready to rebuild the state by bringing on board those who would provide employment, education, and infrastructure, not those who show up every four years to canvas for votes.

He said: “We know democracy is suffering in Nigeria, we know they have turned democracy into transitional politics, but we still insist that we continue to campaign and tell Nigerians that this is time to start building a new Nigeria.

“A Nigeria where a child of nobody is somebody, a Nigeria where there will be equal opportunity, a Nigeria where we put people out of poverty, a Nigeria where our children will be in school, where our hospitals will work.

“We don’t want people to give us money which they have stolen from us and thereafter, they continue to steal more. We want to stop the stealing and start rebuilding.

“Ondo voters should shun vote buying and selling because it is money which they have stolen that they are using to buy them.” Ebiseeni said the LP, being the most popular party in the state, would win the election.

