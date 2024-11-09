Ondo Guber: Discordant tunes over security, economy, qualification

Share

Before and after the debate organised by a national television between the candidates of All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa and his counterpart in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Agboola Ajayi, there was a diatribe between the duo and their respective political parties. BABATOPE OKEOWO reports the issues that have continued to divide the candidates and their campaign organisations.

Since the commencement of the campaign for the November 16 governorship election in the Sunshine State, the camps of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and that of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have never agreed on any issue. The two leading parties have continued to bicker on issues ranging from security to certificate saga and minimum wage increment and sundry other issues. The differences between them became manifest during the recent televised de- bate organised by Lagos based Channels Television between the two. At the well monitored programme, the division again formed the major talking points.

Security

Ajayi accused Aiyedatiwa of collect- ing N1.2bn monthly as security vote from the coffers and yet the state has not been properly secured as people have continued to be killed and kidnapped on daily basis. To buttress his argument, Ajayi went on to list several people who have either been kidnapped or killed in the state de- spite the huge amount of funds accruing to the governor from government coffers to secure them. Countering his opponent, Aiyedatiwa described Ajayi as a ‘liar’ by insinuating that he collected such a humongous amount of money as a security vote, adding that no amount of money can be spent without budgetary allocation. He went ahead to challenge Ajayi to show the people where he got his information from. Aiyedatiwa assured residents of the state that he was ready to protect their lives and properties before, during, and after the November 16 governorship election. Speaking on the need for the creation of a state police structure, Aiyedatiwa said, “There is nothing like an N1.2bn security vote. It is a lie from the pit of hell. Security vote is a security issue and I can’t reveal it.” Earlier, the PDP had said the inclusion of Chief Adetunji Adeleye, the Commander of State Security Network codename Amotekun as a member of the security committee of the APC was a clear indication that the ruling party wanted to compromise the election. Speaking through its Special Adviser, Media, Mr. Ayo Fadaka, the party said the steps being taken by the APC would compromise the election. Fadaka on behalf of the party said: “As earlier stated in a media interview by Dr. Eddy Olafeso, Chairman, Campaign Organisation, that we will resist any attempt to drag the Amotekun Corps into the elections, we firmly place on record that Adeleye’s appointment is an undisguised attempt to make the Amotekun Corps play roguish roles like hooliganism and thuggery activities as we prepare for the election. “This plan is an abuse of power and privileges and, if not quickly nipped in the bud, will be counter-productive with very deep consequences.

“Because the APC is set to prosecute concrete lawless acts that are geared to- wards violence and killing, it becomes imperative to bring to the public domain that on Sunday in Ile Oluji, a certain Rotimi Akinwamide aka Rotimi Canada, a Special Assistant to the Governor, and his band of thugs shot at Folarin Oyenusi, a member of the PDP and his family while traveling in their car. “The matter was duly reported to the police in the community, we await conclusions of investigations in this respect. We are also aware that “barracks” have been opened for thugs across the state and we will furnish the police and other security agencies with the addresses of hotels and facilities being used for this purpose. “We are also aware of plans by APC to cause the breach of security in several local governments where “say” they will use their primary election template. Again, we are also aware of plans to pick some members of our party using fake policemen; all these ludicrous plans are a clear invitation to cry despite all this, will not abate APC’s failure in the election. Countering the claims, Spokesman for APC organisation, Mr. Steve Otaloro, said the PDP falsely claimed that Chief Adeleye, Commander of the Amotekun has been named chairman of the APC Security Committee. He said the allegation was a blatant lie. His words ‘The Amotekun Corps is a professional body dedicated to protecting the people, not engaging in politics. Moreover, we don’t even have a secu- rity committee in the Aiyedatiwa Campaign Council. The PDP’s allegations of violence, thuggery, and plans to cause security scares are also baseless. “It is the PDP that has been crying wolf, trying to distract from their lack of preparation for the election. We urge the security agencies to investigate these claims and bring perpetrators to justice. We don’t have a Security Committee in the Aiyedatiwa Campaign Council. “There is no involvement of Amotekun Corps: Chief Tunji Adeleye has not been appointed to any APC com- mittee. We condemn any form of violence or thuggery. Our campaign is focused on issues, not misinformation. “We are committed to working for the people, not spreading false allegations. The PDP should join us in promoting a peaceful and issue-based campaign. We call on the good people of Ondo State to disregard the PDP’s baseless allegations and focus on the real issues that affect their lives. “Governor Aiyedatiwa’s administration has delivered on its promises, and we’re committed to continuing this progress. Let us work together to ensure a free, fair, and credible election in Ondo State. “We are confident that our issue-based campaign, coupled with Governor Aiyedatiwa’s outstanding track record, will earn us victory at the polls.”

Economy

Ajayi had during the debate said the high rate of crime was because of joblessness in the state, saying the only employer of labour in the state was the government. According to him, the factories established by the previous administrations including that of the late Adekunle Ajasin’s adminis- trations in the state are dead or comatose. He promised to revive them if voted into office, adding , “The poor people in Ondo State are more in numbers. What we rely on in Ondo is the collection of salary. “The cocoa industry of the state has not positively impacted the economy of the state. No single palm oil factory in Ondo State. When I become governor, I will establish a Sunshine glass factory to replace the defunct Oluwa glass. “We will also invest in our local airport, which is a cargo airport, to boost ag- riculture and food security for the state. There is no single tractor in the state, so the government is not prepared to invest in agriculture.” Ajayi, however said he would construct a road linking the riverine area of the state to the hinterland, and people would be able to earn more money legitimately. Aiyedatiwa in his response said: “There are industries in Ondo State, among which is the Ondo-Linyi Industry, where they convert cassava to ethanol and make textile material. And they are being exported. We have a lot of investors that have shown interest to invest in agriculture in the state. They are interested in the state because of the peace existing in the state. “There are businesses that the government does not get involved with but to provide the enabling environment and investors are ready to invest in Ifon Ceramics. We are clearing land to boost farming, particularly cocoa.” Aiyedatiwa said the economy of the state is in safe hands and would continue to generate employment for citizens and residents to work, earn money, and pay taxes to the coffer of the government.

Minimum Wage

Ajayi also exchanged diatribes with Aiyedatiwa on the payment of minimum wage to public workers in the state, saying the N73.000.00 being proposed as minimum wage for workers was inadequate considering the high cost of goods and services in the country. He promised to pay not less than N76.000.00 when he assumed office as governor. “Ondo State workers will be happier when I pay N76, 000.00.” But Aiyedatiwa said the workers are happy as he has paid up to date leave bonus, promoted them when due and paid salaries regularly. He says the N73.000.00 is what the government can afford, adding that as a sitting governor, he knows the purse of the state.

Performance and Qualification

Aiyedatiwa cleared himself of certificate forgery that rocked his candidacy of the APC, saying he didn’t have any skeleton in his cupboard as insinuated by his detractors. According to him, he graduated from Ikosi Grammar School in 1982 because the institution was merged when the Lagos State Government of late Lateef Jakande took over some schools in 1980. He however accused his opponent of having three different dates of birth in his certificates. However, Ajayi said having served as a local government chairman, member of the House of Representatives, deputy governor, and acting governor he is most experienced and qualified to lead the state. He berated the governor for lack of development despite earning N140bn from the federation account in the last ten months. “There is no single development in Ilaje communities and the governor is from the area. When I am governor of Ondo State, in one or two years, I will initiate policies that will drive the cocoa industry in the state. As governor, I will cancel the Ministry of Local because it is criminal not to allow local government to run their affairs.”

Debate Fallout

After the debate, the conversation did not end there as supporters of the two parties still engaged in diatribe over the performances of their principals. The Commissioner for Information, Mr. Wale Akinlosotu, said: “Aiyedatiwa flattens opponent in governorship de- bate” as according to him, Aiyedatiwa performed excellently well by trouncing his main opponent. Akinlosotu, who congratulated the governor for the superlative performance which left his opponent bewildered and making up with lies, took pride in Aiyedatiwa, who he said had taken governance to another level in the state in the last 10 months. “The governor’s performance at the debate is a confirmation of the fact that APC has a good candidate, a reliable, tested and trusted candidate, who has proven his ability to deliver on promise and take the state to higher heights.” Akinlosotu said that Aiyedatiwa had breathed new life to the education sector through construction and rehabilitation of school buildings for conducive learning environment, provision of necessary amenities and instructional materials, payment of full WAEC fees, employ- ment of 2000 teachers and training and retraining of teachers. He further added that Aiyedatiwa, who hinged the development in the state on the achievements of APC government exuded confidence that he had the support of the people of Ondo State to win the November 16 election with clear margin based on his known “antecedents, fitness, integrity, character and performance in office. Fadaka in his statement titled “Ag- boola Ajayi towers above Aiyedatiwa in all ramifications” wrote: “The world is amazed at the quality and content of a governor that was clearly unable to answer questions, give statistical analysis of issues that concern the state, fidgety and poorly coordinated through the duration of the programme. He was so clay footed and not honest enough to declare publicly how much he has personally ap- propriated as his monthly security votes. He was so bereft of facts on all issues he superintends; Ondo State has never been this unlucky!

“Our desire to have a Governor who has the requisite experience to discharge the responsibilities of the office exquisitely has not been threatened by Aiyedati- wa’s lackluster performance and this con- tinues to resonate with people. While we understand the precarious situation the Information Commissioner found him- self and the need for him to at least launder the depreciating image of his boss, we urge him not to issue statements that will call to question his competence in the use of words, ability to give accurate accounts of events and this because his report of the debate is a direct opposite of the event.”

