Ondo Guber: Court Dismisses Suit Challenging Aiyedatiwa, Deputy’s Eligibility

The Federal High Court Akure yesterday dismissed a suit challenging the eligibility of the Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and his deputy Olaiyide Adelami for the November 16, 2024 governorship election.

In her ruling, Justice Toyin Adegoke said the plaintiff, Olugbenga Edema, of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) failed to obey the earlier order of the court.

Edema had sought the court’s order to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the nomination and the publication of the names of Aiyedatiwa and Adelami of the All Progressives Congress APC) as candidates.

During the pendency of the suit, the NNPP sought the striking out his name from the list of the plaintiffs which the court granted. The court also made an order for the plaintiff to adjust his pleadings before the court.

But when the case came up for hearing on Monday, lawyer the plaintiff Soladoye Ekundayo said he had filed an appeal against the ruling of the court that struck out the name of NNPP from the suit. He told the court to grant adjournment for the plaintiff to amend his pleadings.

