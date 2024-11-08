Ondo Guber: Court Affirms Edema As NNPP Candidate

Share

An Akure High Court has dismissed the suit challenging the emergence of Olugbenga Edema as the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the November 16 Ondo State governorship election.

Justice Oluyemi Akintan Osadabay declined jurisdiction to entertain the suit filed by a factional candidate of the party, Michael Akintan, and his deputy, Kemi Fasua, against the emergence of Edema emerged as the candidate of the party after the former candidate stepped down for him.

He chose Rotimi Adeyemi as his running mate. Edema replaced Israel Oluwatosin Ayeni who was the NNPP placeholder. Ayeni was made the party’s campaign organization’s official spokesman.

In the suit filed by Akintan, Fasua, Gilbert Major Agbo, and Oginni Olaposi on August 12, the plaintiffs through seeking the court’s judgment on whether, in light of Sections 77 (2) and 77(3) of the Electoral Act 2022, the third plaintiff is required to submit the register of members to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) no later than 30 days before the party’s primary, held on April 26, 2024.

