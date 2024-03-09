Ondo Guber: Claims, Counter Claims Of Akeredolu’s Endorsement

The death of former governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on December 27, 2023 did not allow him to publicly announce his preferred candidate among the deluge of aspirants of All Progressives Congress (APC) jostling for the sole ticket of the party. BABATOPE OKEOWO reports on the claims of several chieftains of endorsement by the former governor before his death.

Before his death, late Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the erstwhile governor of Ondo State had fallen out with his deputy, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and this had led to the botched impeachment move against the present governor of the Sunshine State. However, Aiyedatiwa said it was some people who knew about the medical situation of Akeredolu that took advantage of the former governor for political gains. The governor said that his predecessor had endorsed him before his death.

Claim and counterclaim of endorsement

The first person that raised the issue of endorsement was former Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Wale Akinterinwa and one of the leading aspirants of the ruling APC. Aiyedatiwa punctured the argument and said the former governor had endorsed him before he fell sick and eventually died.

Akinterinwa’s claim

Akinterinwa said Akeredolu endorsed his aspiration to succeed him before his death. He said the late governor discussed with him to become the next governor of the state. Speaking during an interview on national television, he said the late governor told him to gear up to succeed him when he returned to the country after his trip to Germany. He said: “Late Governor Akeredolu had a discussion with me in his office and he told me he would want me to take over from him. I didn’t take particular notice of the date he discussed with me but it happened immediately after he came back from his trip to Germany. He prayed for me and I am aware he told certain people about his desire.” On his chances of picking the APC ticket for the November 16 Governorship election considering the array of aspirants including the new governor, Akinterinwa said the people of the state have their trust in him and have expressed optimism in him flying the flag of APC during the poll. According to him, “At the appropriate time, I will officially announce my intention because it is not in doubt that I am still making further consultations but I can assure you that I will get the ticket. The people of Ondo State are with me, and I am very confident that I will win the APC primary.”

Aiyedatiwa’s counterclaim

Governor Aiyedatiwa, who is the chief beneficiary of Akeredolu’s death, said his predecessor wanted him to succeed him as governor of the state after the expiration of the present political dispensation in February 2025. He said those present at their inauguration and members of the dissolved executive council can testify to the fact that Akeredolu always said he would start where the former governor stopped. Akeredolu had said on February 24, 2021 during the inauguration for second term said: “You have been loyal, you have been consistent. You are worthy of this position. You are worthy to complete this journey with us. ” I have maximum followers; maybe you can proceed from there. It is for me to come down and for you to grow. I must come down for him to grow. I have done my little bit.” Aiyedatiwa said the late governor usually said during the Executive Council meetings that he would succeed him and that whatever approvals he could not implement would be implemented by him. The governor said he was very close to the former governor contrary to what some sections of the media wanted to portray to the public. He said he would have wanted to see the late governor sit back and see how he would continue with the good policies he had initiated, but that death took him away and made him assume office as governor earlier than planned.

More counterclaims

A former Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly and Commissioner, Hon. Fatai Olotu, faulted the claim that late Governor Akeredolu endorsed Aiyedatiwa as his likely successor. Olotu, who was a Commissioner un- til the dissolution of the State Executive Council, said there was no time the late governor endorsed Governor Aiyedatiwa, who was until Akeredolu’s death the Deputy Governor. Olotu, who spent eight years in the state Assembly, and seven years as commissioner in various ministries, said the late governor was more concerned about delivering dividends of democracy than his successor in office. “To the glory of God, I had been a member of the cabinet of Oluwarotimi Akeredolu from the first term all through to his second term till the point of his death and I had the privilege of not missing any executive meeting during the period of serving under him. “There was no point, time, and no executive meeting where the present governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, was announced or pronounced or was adopted as the person that will succeed Aketi. He never made such a statement about that adoption.

“The present governor came in during the second term of Aketi and the focus of the governor then was to provide good governance to the people of the state. So, the issue of a successor never came in. “No governor would stand and pronounce somebody as his successor from the beginning of his second term in office. The issue of a successor would always come maybe towards the preparation of another election. “Aketi as a governor was too serious-minded; his focus was on how to provide the dividends of democracy to our people. So, I was never aware of where the late governor said that Lucky Aiyedatiwa would succeed him. “In the usual characteristics of Aketi, once he loves you, he would want the whole world to know that he loves you. The video being circulated, what he (Aketi) emphasised there was that having him (Lucky Aiyedatiwa) as his deputy, he may be lucky to be the governor and that does not mean he adopted him as the person that would succeed him.”

Betty and Akeredolu’s niece diatribe

Widow of Akeredolu, Betty fired the first salvo when she accused the niece of her late husband, Funke Haruna-Ak- eredolu of supporting Aiyedatiwa contrary to the wish of her late uncle. Betty in her Instagram page had said: “Behold the face of Akeredolu’s niece, Funke Akeredolu Haruna, the former Deputy Chief Protocol to Akeredolu shamelessly parades as ‘I am lucky’. Bloody serpent! Time will tell if she is truly lucky.” However, in her response, Haruna-Akeredolu said: “I just happened to be a victim of circumstances. I was the Deputy Chief of Protocol in the last administration to my uncle. The present governor was like a family to the Akeredolu’s family. Aketi took him like a brother which I know. They were very close. “So, I also called this present governor an uncle because of that. When the initial issue started, I mean when Lucky was the deputy governor, I didn’t support the cabal. I stood by this present governor because I knew everything they were saying was false.

I was in the picture. In fact, it got to a time; they started saying I was dating him (lucky). “When I heard that I was dating him, I was surprised. It was just like saying I didn’t go to secondary school. You know that type of a white lie that you believe is not possible and because of what was going on, I didn’t believe all that was being said about him. “Now that he is the present governor, I happen to be one of the assistant conveners of Orimisan Lucky Women in Ondo State, a supporting group for his reelection. This particular group is number one in the state because we are all over the 18 local government areas of the state. “So, we had a programme to chart a way forward and it was during the programme that they took my picture. “It is just politics and I want to believe that it is the opposition that took that picture and started sending it around with blackmails. I think that is where the late governor’s wife now got the picture and you know she was disappointed that I am not in their camp.

“And before my uncle died, I didn’t hear anywhere he said he was fighting the present governor. So, I can’t join hands and start fighting him. “He is my friend and as a Christian, I cannot associate with lies. Everybody knows I’m in Lucky’s camp. I have always been there when the whole shenanigans started, especially when the politics was hot in the state. It is not new to the family members that I am Lucky. I won’t back out from Lucky’s camp. “What happened between the former governor and Aiyedatiwa is just pure politics. Even on the issue of impeachment, there was nowhere Aketi said anything about the impeachment against Lucky. You know there was no time. So, these things going on are just pure politics. “Mummy (Mrs. Betty Akeredolu) that is fighting me and attacking me now, she has her own reason because she is not supporting this present governor. “At least from Lucky’s side, he gave my uncle a befitting burial which I think he did quite well.

They are afraid because they know he will check their books. Things would start rolling out by the time he checked their books. “Everybody, I meant the cabals were just fighting for their own selfish interest or political ambition, sponsoring writers and write-ups.”

Reactions

A human right activist, Mr. Allen Sowore, said the diatribe between Betty and her in-law was because they belonged to different political camps. In a statement titled: “Akeredolu’s Political Turmoil: Navigating Control Amidst Loss of Husband”, Sowore said Funke’s primary transgression lies in her overt support for Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s bid to extend his term as governor beyond February 2024. He said: “Undoubtedly, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has been endorsing Wale Akinterinwa as the proclaimed anointed successor of the late governor. “She is unrelenting in her attacks on those who diverge from her preferred choice. Moreover, her attempt to tarnish the governor during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s condolence visit failed miserably. “Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu overlooks the substantial state resources invested in her late husband’s health and the allocated over N450 million for the dignified state burial. Instead, she chooses to acknowledge the contributions of Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. “However, the President proceeded to express gratitude to Governor Aiyedatiwa for his efforts and the dignified state burial accorded to the late governor.”