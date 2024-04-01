Ondo Guber: APC Promises To Pick Popular Candidate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has promised a level playing field for those aspiring to represent the party in the November 16 Ondo State governorship election. In its Easter message by Publicity Secretary Alex Kalejaye, the ruling party said it is most organised and viable in the state. It said: “The focus of the party is to support a conducive atmosphere for the electoral exercise so that the most popular aspirant can emerge as our candidate.

“Ondo APC has reasons to be appreciative of God for His goodness in the last seven years, adding that, from all economic and political indications, the situation of things can only be better. “We rejoice with our members, and indeed, all Christians, over the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, which symbolises victory. It is the essence of Easter. “It is our wish that the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ will activate a deeper sense of patriotism, unity within our fold, and uncommon love for our dear State, in the interest of all.”