Ondo Guber: APC Chapter Adopts Akinfolarin As Consensus Candidate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State has adopted former Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon Mayowa Akinfolarin as its consensus candidate for the April 25 governorship primary of the party.

The local chapter of the party said the adoption of Akinfolarin as consensus candidate of the party was because the two term member of House of Representatives is the only governorship aspirant from the local government.

Akinfolarin who hails from the council area was received by cheering residents who trooped out en masse as his motorcade drove through Odigbo to Ore, the commercial centre of the local government and the state as a whole, marking the end of the aspirant’s consultation tour of the state’s 18 council areas

Speaking on behalf of the leaders in Odigbo LG, a chieftain of the party, Adeniyan Akinsetan, disclosed that the people have decided to unanimously adopt Akinfolarin as their consensus aspirant for the primary election.

His words: “All of us had agreed and adopted Hon Akinfolarin as our sole aspirant in Odigbo local government. He is a pragmatic leader who has done wonderfully well. He has empowered so many people, and we believe that he is going to perform wonderfully well if elected as governor of Ondo State.

“Also, It is the turn of Odigbo, it is the turn of the Southern senatorial district. We belongs to the minority and we’ve been long sidelined.

Also, Oluwatoyin Jayeola, the President of Good Women Association in the council area who spoke on behalf of women, said “We are going to support and work for Akinfolarin to become the next governor of Ondo State. The leaders and members of the APC in this LG have adopted him, as our sole aspirant.

The Chairman of APC in Odigbo LG, Fatai Olawale said, “this is what God has settled, this is God’s project. I commend our leaders who have been showing support. We are almost there. My prayer is that non of us will be found wanting at the end the success.”

The APC Youth Leader in the local government, Oladeyekun Dare, explained that “Nobody in this local government needs preaching before supporting Akinfolarin. He’s a man of integrity and intellectuality with proven track records.”

While addressing the crowd of supporters, Akinfolarin said the familiarisation tour across the state council areas gave him the opportunity to interact with core party loyalists, trusted followers, youths and women dedicated to his vision to transform the state of elected.

According to him “My proven track records and capacity to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people was re-echoed by core party members cutting across the three senatorial district of this state.

“I am optimistic of victory in the primary election coming up next month and the main election, come November 16.”

The former Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly emphasised that his nomination and subsequent election would definitely bring development to the sunshine state and guarantee a better future for the people.

The ex-lawmaker noted that in terms of capacity and experience, he stood tall amongst other aspirants.