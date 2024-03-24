Ondo Guber: Akinterinwa Expresses Concern Over Attack On Billboards

…the Owner of the Billboards Iwe Govt- Signage Agency

Suspected political thugs at the weekend destroyed the billboards of an aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Commissioner for Finance in Ondo State, Mr Wale Akinterinwa.

The spokesman of Akinterinwa Campaign Organisation, Mr. Segun Ajiboye said the agents of government attacked the billboards of Akinterinwa just as they did during the visit of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the state last month.

However, the Ondo State Signage and Advertisement Agency (OSSAA) said the destruction of the billboard owned by Global Outdoor Service Limited was because of the failure to remit outstanding 2023 payments to the state’s purse.

Ajiboye had in a statement titled

“Call your thugs to order,” said suspected thugs loyal to the state governor who has continued to unleash terror and destruction on members and properties of other governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State.

It read “The unstrained thugs of the governor, again went on a rampage on Friday in Akure and destroyed billboards of our principal, Wale Akinterinwa. The destruction was most noticeable at FUTA Junction, where the imposing unipolar billboard of the frontline aspirant was shredded and pulled down.

“Unsurprisingly, they went as far as threatening the advertising agency never to replace the destroyed billboard. They went further to threaten to revoke his licence if he replaced it. This, again is not unexpected, going by the desperation in the camp of Governor Aiyedatiwa.

“It is worth noting that not even in the bad days in the southwest were the scenes being created within the ranks of same political party. Recall that we equally raised the alarm back in February when thugs unleashed mayhem on the people during President Bola Tinubu’s visit to the family of the late Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

“While the governor vowed to bring to book those behind the heinous attacks, it is not surprising that nothing has been heard of the case since. This action has continued to bring the name of our great party into disrepute, while other political parties in the state stand by the sideline watching and plotting how to exploit the situation.

“Again, we want to use this opportunity to urge leaders of the APC in Ondo state and at the national level to call Governor Aiyedatiwa to order before he destroys the party in the state. We also call on all security agencies, including the police and the DSS to ensure the safety of supporters of other aspirants and their properties across the state.

However in a statement shared by the Special Assistant to Aiyedatiwa on Digital Media, Mr Yomi Oyekan described the allegation against the governor and government as falsehood.

The statement read “It is a known fact that the Agency is constitutionally responsible for the erection of billboard hoardings and inventories including the annual remittance to the State Government.

“The said billboard structure owned by Global Outdoor Service Limited failed to remit the outstanding 2023 payment. Taking into cognizance the political gimmicks applied by our fellow brethren along the corridor of cheap political blackmail during this campaign period is unhealthy and cannot stand the test of time.

“We endear the general public to desist from inhuman and derogatory allegations made against the people’s Governor, His Excellency, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

“Hence, we admonish the good people of Ondo State in their civility and polity during this period in a democratic way and shun the reaction that negates the standard and provision necessary in exercising the fundamental human rights of aspirants in good faith.

“To this end, it is the dutifully bound by the Ondo State Signage and Advertisement Agency to regulate the obligation associated with the use of billboards in the state, especially when a third party fails to comply with the statutory obligations to the State Government.”