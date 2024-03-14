Ondo Guber: ‘Akeredolu Didn’t Anoint Aiyedatiwa as Successor’

Former Chief Press Secretary of the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Mr Richard Olatunde, has warned Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to stop exploiting the deceased governor’s name for political gain. Olatunde said the Akeredolu family and his ardent supporters across the state strongly object to Aiyedatiwa’s deceptive tactics.

The former spokesperson was reacting to Governor Aiyedatiwa’s claim that the late governor desired that he succeeded him as governor. In his reaction yesterday, Olatunde said: “This narrative regarding the alleged wish of our late leader and father figure, late Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, for Aiyedatiwa to succeed him has gone too far to be disregarded.

“This narrative began even before our leader was laid to rest. Out of respect and utmost reverence for our late governor, we chose not to engage with those spreading this narrative. “While we acknowledge that the political atmosphere in the state is intensifying, we want to unequivocally state that the late governor did not anoint or express a desire for Aiyedatiwa to succeed him.

“On the contrary, the relationship between the late governor and Governor Aiyedatiwa became strained and distant until his passing. “Despite attending to some official matters and meeting people from Akure, the late governor intentionally kept Mr Aiyedatiwa, who was the deputy governor at the time, away from him in Ibadan.”