Ondo Guber: Ajayi’ll Tackle Insecurity –Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has assured the residents of Akoko Northwest/North East Federal Constituency of adequate security if they choose the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Hon Agboola Alfred Ajayi, as their Governor in the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State.

Makinde spoke during the PDP’s campaign to Ikare-Akoko in Akoko Northeast and Ogbagi and Okeagbe in the Akoko Northwest area of the state in preparation for next month’s gu – bernatorial election.

Makinde disclosed that the PDP candidate would not disappoint the people of the state, saying that Ajayi would also carry traditional rulers along in his administration. The Oyo State Governor declared that the victory of the PDP in the forthcoming governorship poll would be liberation for the people of the Sunshine State.

He said: “This is a vote of liberation. Once there is security, every other thing will fall into place. Insecurity will be a thing of the past once Ajayi is elected as governor.

“If he wins the election, I want to assure you that Agboola Ajayi will give traditional rulers a place of pride once he is elected. We are behind him. We will do everything to ensure victory in the election”. In his speech, Ajayi promised to carry traditional rulers along in his administration.

