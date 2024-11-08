Ondo Guber: Ajayi Solicits Retired PS, Monarchs’ Support

Share

The Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Agboola Alfred Ajayi, has solicited support and endorsement from all members of the Ondo State Association of Retired Heads of Service (HoS) and Permanent Secretaries.

The candidate who met with all members of the association at their head office, Chief T A Iwajomo house, quarter 79, Alagbaka in Akure said he found it highly important to meet with the group to seek their support for the upcoming election and also to inform them that they would have a pride of place in his government if he eventually becomes Governor as their wealth of experience would also be needed to run a successful administration in the state.

Ajayi said, “I am here today to seek your support for myself as the governorship candidate of the PDP in this coming election, I am here to reel out my seven-point agenda that would be pursued by my administration if I become the Governor of Ondo State as from next year.

“I also want to let you know, distinguished members of this association, that your contributions to the successful running of the state would still be needed even though you are all retired.

“We will create avenues for you where your wealth of experience would still be needed and tapped into.”

The candidate pointed out that as far as Ondo State is concerned they would always be part of everything that goes on while their welfare would also be of paramount importance to his administration.

Responding through their President, Chief Fioye Bajowa, the association lamented the lawless state of administration the state is going through at the moment, stressing that the state needs a man that can put things right from the next administration, and as senior citizens in the state, they have a responsibility to be interested in who govern Ondo State.

Bajowa said, “We have all contributed our quota to the state at our levels while in service, but now out of service, we feel very much obliged to know and contribute to how we are administered in Ondo State.”

The association’s National president explained that they are not in any position as a group to endorse any candidate but to listen and peruse through their programs and ideas the candidates have for the progress of Ondo State.

Also, the PDP’s candidate met with monarchs under the auspices of 130 crown Obas. He solicited their support and reeled out his agenda for the citizens of the state if elected as governor.

Ajayi said he came to seek support and prayers from the 130 crowns association of Obas across Ondo State and to reel out his manifesto of seven points agenda to the whole assembly.

In an Akungba-Akoko, over 2000 volunteer groups and their members pledged their loyalty and support to PDP and her governorship candidate.

“The groups, who are made up of non-party members and not affiliated with any political party, said they have come together to canvass and vote for the PDP in the coming Gubernatorial election in the state.

They said the situation in the country is so terrible under the current APC administration and most especially worse in Ondo State because the current government in the state lacked direction and leadership style that can bring succor to the state citizens while the track records of PDP in government before now has shown it to be a party with a human face and can put things on the right track.

The group said “We have seen what APC can offer now which is hunger and poverty, PDP in government before now has been doing good for the people, we can see what has been happening in Oyo and Osun States at the moment, we want such things in Ondo State that is why we have decided to pitch our tent with the PDP”

While accepting their offer to canvass and vote for PDP, Ajayi thanked them for their support and assured them of good governance if elected as governor.

Share

Please follow and like us: