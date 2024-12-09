Ondo Guber: Ajayi Challenges Aiyedatiwa, APC At Tribunal

Share

The Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 16 governorship election, Hon Agboola Ajayi, has filed a petition before the Election Petition Tribunal sitting over the outcome of the election.

Ajayi said the outcome of the election that produced Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the winner did not reflect the wish and desire of the state electorate, saying the democracy was murdered with the conduct of the election.

Addressing reporters after the end of a meeting of the elders’s caucus, Ajayi accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of conniving with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to manipulate the process and outcome of the election.

However, he said the electorate in the state did not sell their votes as insinuated in many quarters, saying the election was manipulated through the use of the voter accreditation system (BVAS).

Flanked by other leaders of the party including Dr. Eddy Olafeso, Otunba Oyewole Fasawe, and Otunba Omolade Oluwateru, the candidate said since the election, the party has refrained from making public comments to allow time for a comprehensive review of the events that transpired on election day.

He said, “After careful analysis, we have come to express our gratitude to the people of Ondo State for their confidence in us and the maturity they displayed during the elections, despite provocations.

“We want to address certain misconceptions and allegations made against the electorate. There were accusations that our people sold their votes or were compromised. Let it be clear that the will of the people was not for sale.

“The sadness and disappointment witnessed after the election reflect their discontent with the outcome, which, we believe, was a miscarriage of democracy orchestrated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Despite our previous warnings and even legal action to ensure neutrality within INEC, the institution, unfortunately, failed to act impartially.

“The election results, as declared, did not reflect the aspirations of the people of Ondo State. The declaration of Governor Aiyedatiwa as the winner by INEC was met with widespread dissatisfaction, as evident in the somber mood that followed.

“Our party has taken the lawful step of filing a petition at the Electoral Petition Tribunal. While we will refrain from discussing the case in detail, I assure you that we remain committed to pursuing justice. Our people are educated, resilient, and determined to see democracy upheld.

“We also call on the National Assembly to amend the Electoral Act to ensure a transparent and error-proof electoral process.

“The use of BVAS, as currently implemented, has been exploited for manipulation, and we urge its reevaluation ahead of future elections.”

Ajayi expressed confidence in the ability of the judiciary to dispense justice without fear of favor. He said the judiciary is the last hope of the common and would address the injustice meted out during the November 16 governorship election.

His words “Despite concerns about the judiciary’s integrity, we maintain confidence in its ability to deliver justice. We are optimistic that the tribunal will fairly adjudicate our case.

“The judiciary remains a critical institution in preserving democracy, and we urge it to rise to this challenge.

“As a litigant, it is not my role to publicly outline the details of our grounds for the petition. That being said, we are pursuing a lawful and civilized course of action by approaching the tribunal, as stipulated by the law, rather than resorting to destructive behavior.

“Unlike previous instances where there were unfortunate incidents of violence, our people have demonstrated civility and restraint, and we are committed to maintaining that standard.

