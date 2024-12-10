Ondo Guber: Ajayi Challenges Aiyedatiwa, APC At Tribunal

Share

The governorship candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 16 governorship election, Agboola Ajayi, has filed a petition before the Election Petition Tribunal over the outcome of the election.

Ajayi said the outcome of the election that produced Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the winner did not reflect the wish and desire of the state electorate, saying democracy was murdered with the conduct of the election.

Addressing reporters after the end of a meeting of the elders’ caucus, Ajayi accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of conniving with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to manipulate the process and outcome of the election.

However, he said the electorate in the state did not sell their votes as insinuated in many quarters, but the election was manipulated through the use of the voter accreditation system (BVAS).

Flanked by other leaders of the party, including Dr Eddy Olafeso, Otunba Oyewole Fasawe, and Otunba Omolade Oluwateru, the candidate said since the election, the party has refrained from making public comments to allow time for a comprehensive review of the events that transpired on election day.

