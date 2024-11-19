Ondo Guber: Aiyedatiwa Will Justify People’s Mandate – Akinlosotu

Share

…Aiyedatiwa Gets Certificate of Return on Wednesday – Akinlosotu

The Commissioner for Information in Ondo State, Hon. Wale Akinlosotu, has assured the people of the state that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa will justify the overwhelming victory that he got across the 18 local government areas in Saturday’s governorship election.

Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who defeated other candidates including Hon Agboola Ajayi of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to retain the governorship seat, will receive his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday.

Akinlosotu, in a statement in Akure, the state capital, appreciated the people of the state for the mandate given to the governor in an unprecedented manner across all the local government areas, saying all parts of the state would reap the benefits of the reelection.

The commissioner said that the people’s action of showing their love for Aiyedatiwa and the development of the state through their votes in a peaceful and orderly manner had strengthened the governor’s resolve to do more in office to better the people’s lives and transform the state.

His words, “Governor Aiyedatiwa’s victory on Saturday was made possible by the direct positive impact on the people, of his inclusive governance style, which saw him executing projects and policies across all councils and communities and as well carrying people from all sections along in his administration.

“The governor’s agricultural programmes are targeted at banishing hunger, reviving farming and turning the state into food a production hub while his entrepreneurship initiatives are to tackle poverty and create wealth just as his health policies are making Ondo State people healthy as people say ‘health is wealth.

“Aiyedatiwa administration’s huge investment in infrastructures such as roads rehabilitation and construction, power situation upgrade, water provision, housing development, education/human capital resources development, and welfare for youths, workers and retirees among others, endeared him to the people”.

“What the governor has done across different sectors in the state in the last 10 months is just the tip of the iceberg. Governor Aiyedatiwa will deliver on all his electoral promises. The promises are all in line with ‘OUR EASE’, the governor’s plan for 2025 and beyond.

“Under OUR EASE plans for the next four years, ‘O’ stands for Order, security, and the rule of law, ‘U’ is for Urban and rural development through agriculture and blue economy, and ‘R’ represents Revolutionary technological advancement and industrialization.

“’ E’ stands for Efficient Healthcare and Socio-economic Welfare, ‘A’ represents Adequate power and affordable energy, ‘S’ is for Sustainable infrastructural development while ‘E’ is for Education, human capital development and entrepreneurship.

The commissioner, who said the people would benefit from the governor’s plan for the next four years as encapsulated in OUR EASE, reiterated his commitment to fostering inclusive and sustainable urban development by harnessing the transformative power of agriculture and the blue economy.

He assured that the government would create an environment where industries can thrive and communities can prosper, adding that the administration would “emplace various support structures for easy creation of social capital. The social transformation of the people of Ondo State is paramount and would be holistically built across sectors”.

Akinlosotu said the administration would “reinforce every industry, small, medium or large, with mechanisms that ensure their sustainability and resilience and as well building a prosperous and inclusive society where education and entrepreneurship form the cornerstone of economic development”.

Akinlosotu said, “Governor Aiyedatiwa means every word that he said during his address on Sunday while appreciating the people for the overwhelming victory that he had in Saturday’s election.”

